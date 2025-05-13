PGPL final week promises excitement rivalry

TEHRAN - The 24th edition of the Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) has reached its dramatic conclusion, with the final Matchday 30 set to take place this Thursday.

While the identity of the champions and relegated teams has already been decided, the final week promises excitement in the battle for the coveted AFC Champions League Elite spots and the Golden Boot race.

Tractor, under the guidance of Croatian coach Dragan Skocic, have clinched their maiden PGPL title in commanding fashion. The Tabriz-based club's dominant performance throughout the season ensured they could celebrate their historic achievement without pressure in the final two weeks. Tractor will travel to Ahvaz to face Esteghlal Khuzestan in their final fixture, a match that will serve as a celebratory occasion for their loyal fanbase.

At the other end of the table, Havadar and Nassaji have been relegated to the Iran Football League Division One – Azadegan Leauge - bringing an end to their top-flight campaigns.

*Intense battle for Asian Champions League qualification

The most compelling drama in the final week revolves around the fierce competition between Sepahan and Persepolis for a coveted spot in the AFC Champions League Elite. Persepolis will host the already-relegated Havadar in Tehran, while Sepahan will welcome Esteghlal to Isfahan.

Intriguingly, Esteghlal, the long-standing and fierce rivals of Persepolis, could inadvertently play a crucial role in determining Persepolis's continental fate. This has led to a peculiar situation where some Esteghlal fans are reportedly hoping their team do not win or even draw against Sepahan, preferring their rivals miss out on the Champions League Elite and instead focus on their Hazfi Cup semi-final clash against Sanat Naft Abadan.

Sepahan, who were title contenders under the management of Patrice Carteron, now find themselves in a precarious position. A recent loss and a draw in their last two matches have jeopardized not only their chances of finishing as runners-up but also their qualification for the AFC Champions League Elite. Consequently, they will be desperate for a victory against Esteghlal on the final day.

The Golden Boot race also remains undecided, adding another layer of intrigue to the final week. Persepolis striker Ali Alipour and Tractor forward Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh are locked in a tight battle for the top scorer award, with both players currently sitting on 12 goals. The final matches will determine which of these prolific strikers will claim the prestigious Golden Boot.

*Persian Gulf symbol to feature prominently in final matchday

In a show of unity and national pride, the Football League Organization of Iran, in collaboration with the clubs, has announced that the 30th week of the PGPL will prominently feature a symbol of the Persian Gulf.

This initiative aims to counter attempts to distort the historical name of the Persian Gulf. The Football League Organization has recommended that all PGPL teams take to the field with a symbol of the Persian Gulf in the final week. This collective action seeks to reiterate the Iranian football community's social and national responsibility, echoing the sentiments of the Iranians worldwide in underscoring the internationally recognized name of the Persian Gulf.