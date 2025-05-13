Israel expects 50% of Gazans to flee during full-scale assault

Israel expects half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people to leave as its military prepares an all-out assault in the next few days to defeat Hamas once and for all, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns.

Meanwhile, Omar Rahman, a fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, says President Trump’s visit to the region has raised many questions about Israel’s war on Gaza and the U.S. relationship with its staunchest ally.

With the U.S. holding direct talks with Iran, Hamas, and the Houthis in Yemen without Israeli input, many observers are wondering where Israel’s Netanyahu-led government currently stands with the U.S. Trump administration.

“There’s been a lot of talk that Trump might recognize a Palestinian state. Obviously, that would be a huge breakthrough, a huge development,” Rahman told Al Jazeera.