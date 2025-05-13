Christian votes in the North not prerogative of Lebanese Forces party

BEIRUT — The second round of municipal and mayoral elections in the Northern Governorate brought resounding surprises, as sectarian and political incitement, coupled with the electoral money paid in huge amounts, will have the final say in the result of the 2026 parliamentary elections.

As in the Mount Lebanon elections, the Northern elections showed a marked decline in voter turnout.

This sectarian and political tension was evident in the Lebanese Forces’ rhetoric, indicating a serious fear among the party of any breach or refutation of its claim to the full popular support of Lebanon’s Christians.

It is worth noting that more than 40% of voters in the northern city of Bsharri voted against the Lebanese Forces party.

Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil told a press conference: “Their victory symbolizes the strength of our presence and representation in the north, in all the northern districts.”

Bassil added the Lebanese Forces “sought to besiege, isolate, and eliminate us wherever they could.”

The Lebanese Forces party accused its political opponents in the North of working in favor of the “Axis of Resistance”.

In the South, where the elections will be held on May 24, the committee supervising the implementation of the ceasefire agreement is expected to meet this week in Ras al-Naqoura, headed by its new chairman, U.S. General Michael J. Lehney.

The election will be held amid fears that the Israeli enemy will intensify its attacks to pressure southerners not to vote, particularly in border towns.

Reportedly, the Lebanese government has agreed to transfer all polling stations from municipalities along the border with occupied Palestine to the hinterland, as the Israeli enemy refused to provide guarantees that the prefabricated rooms that were to be used as polling stations would not be targeted.

In contrast, voting has been permitted in other border towns, such as Rmeish and Ain Ebel (Christian villages where the Lebanese Forces have influence).

Just as the two rounds of elections in the North and Mount Lebanon witnessed declining participation, Sidon will be no different as the Lebanese Forces electoral machine has been observed working to mobilize Christian votes against other lists, claiming they threaten the Christian presence in Sidon.

Former Prime Minister Sa’ad Hariri’s Future Movement’s reluctance to contest the municipal elections in Sidon (one of its main strongholds) has led to further fragmentation within the Sunni community.

As part of their follow-up to the implementation of the cooperation agreement to form municipal lists, the leaders of the Shiite duo, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, held a coordination meeting.

The meeting discussed developments related to the municipal and mayoral elections in the governorates of Beirut, the Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, as well as the governorates of the South and Nabatieh over the next two weeks.