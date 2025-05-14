Tehran hosting intl. mining, foundry exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran on Tuesday opened the second specialized exhibition on mining, mineral industries, and related machinery at Tehran’s Shahr-e Aftab Exhibition Center, bringing together over 100 companies to showcase the country’s industrial capabilities and technological advancements.

The four-day event, running from May 13 to 16, spans 20,000 square meters and features two concurrent expos: one focusing on mining, construction machinery, and infrastructure equipment, and another dedicated to foundry, mold-making, and parts manufacturing.

The exhibition aims to present the latest innovations, machinery, and technologies in mining and casting, offering a platform for producers, experts, investors, and buyers to engage directly.

The mining section centers on heavy equipment and infrastructure machinery, with displays including various models of excavators, bulldozers, loaders, dump trucks, mining trucks, drilling rigs, and crushing systems. The event is designed to facilitate direct connections between mining companies, construction contractors, and machinery suppliers.

Held in parallel, the second specialized exhibition on foundry, mold-making, and parts manufacturing showcases innovations in components, machinery, raw materials, mold-making tools, and engineering services. The presence of major domestic firms highlights the exhibition’s role in strengthening supply chains, reducing reliance on imports, and improving the quality of local production.

Organizers say the dual event plays a vital role in fostering industrial collaboration, supporting local manufacturers, and attracting potential investors to Iran’s mining and metallurgical sectors.

EF/MA