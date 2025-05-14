Nationwide handicrafts event to take place in Yazd

TEHRAN—The director-general of Yazd Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department said a major handicrafts exhibition will be held at Yazd International Exhibition Center from May 20-24, with 300 stalls arranged to be set up.

Abdolmajid Arabi explained that the five-day event seeks to mark World Handicrafts Day and sharpen the focus on the handcrafted works in every corner of Iran, Mehr news agency reported.

Apart from showcasing the handicrafts, an exhibition of traditional bread and nomadic black tents will make the event more diverse, he said.

He added that 140 stalls have been allocated to various provinces, and 50 stalls have been earmarked for Yazd city.

Pointing to the importance of handicrafts as part of the cultural identity of Yazd, he said the focus will be on indigenous and authentic fields.

In addition, training workshops and gatherings will be held on branding and marketing to improve the knowledge of those involved in handicrafts.

Omid Entrepreneurship Fund will provide visitors with facilities up to 200 million rials ($222) for the purchase of handicrafts, he said.

He also said World Handicrafts Day will be held on June 10 with the participation of national and international officials including World Crafts Council President Saad Hani Al-Qaddumi and the ambassadors. He expressed the hope that the event would be an important step in introducing Yazd capacities.

On global registration of two handicrafts fields from Yazd and issuing over 5,000 licenses for activities in the field of handicrafts, he said Yazd will host judging the seal of excellence for handicrafts in the second half of current Iranian year.

Yazd, a UNESCO World Heritage city in the heart of Iran, is known for its ancient adobe architecture, rich history, and timeless beauty. But what truly sets Yazd apart isn’t just its past—it’s the artists’ skill that continues to craft stunning masterpieces today. The city’s vibrant handicrafts passed down through generations grab visitors’ attention worldwide.

Yazd Exhibition of Handicrafts is an opportunity that even if you are not an artist, you will enter with pleasure and you will get acquainted with some handicrafts such as Zillow, knitting, basket weaving, embroidery and carpentry and weaving (valuable handicrafts of Yazd). Besides, you can witness part of the glory of Iranian culture and civilization.

KD

