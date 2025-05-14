‘Stunning’ 17th-century Iranian royal tiles to go on public display at Scottish museum

TEHRAN - A rare and intricately decorated set of tiles from a 17th-century Iranian palace will go on public display later this month for the first time in two decades, as part of a major new exhibition at V&A Dundee in Scotland.

The remarkable tile panel, described as “stunning” by curators, dates back to the reign of Shah Abbas II (1642–1666) of the Safavid dynasty and originally adorned the private hammam, or bathhouse, of the now-demolished Haft Dast Palace in Isfahan.

Measuring approximately 4.5 meters wide and made up of 114 individually painted tiles, the panel features a lush and idealized garden scene, rich with flowering plants and trees, framed by a striking blue and yellow border, The Standard reported.

The artwork, acquired by National Museums Scotland (NMS) in 1899, is being showcased as part of the V&A Dundee’s new exhibition Garden Futures: Designing With Nature, which opens to the public on May 17. This will mark the first time the piece has been loaned to another museum, following an extensive conservation project by NMS.

James Wylie, project curator at V&A Dundee, praised the tile panel as a “masterpiece” of Safavid art. “This extraordinary tile panel from ancient Iran is a stunning embodiment of the garden as a symbol of power, paradise and cultural identity,” he said. “We are thrilled to display it at V&A Dundee for the first time in over two decades, following its meticulous conservation by our colleagues at National Museums Scotland.”

Wylie noted the tile’s detailed artistry, which includes blue-painted pomegranates, accurately rendered flower species, and climbing gourds entwined around shade trees—all elements that reflect the enduring human desire to shape nature with meaning. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to experience a masterpiece of Safavid art in a new light, and to consider how gardens have always been spaces of imagination, beauty and political expression,” he added.

The tile panel underwent landmark conservation work to restore its original design. Conservators removed overpainting from more than a century ago and lightened the weight of its mounting frame, enabling it to be safely transported and displayed.

Dr. Friederike Voigt, principal curator of West, South, and Southeast Asian collections at NMS, emphasized the uniqueness of the piece. “Beautifully painted and rich in symbolism, it offers a tantalising glimpse into the splendour of the gardens at the Haft Dast Palace,” she said. “Extensive conservation work has revealed it in its full glory and I’m delighted that it’s going on display for the first time in a generation as part of this major exhibition.”

The Garden Futures: Designing With Nature exhibition aims to take visitors on an “illuminating journey” through key moments in garden design history, from the 20th century to the present day, while also exploring future visions of gardens and their role in human culture.

