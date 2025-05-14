Palestinians resisting another Nakba

TEHRAN – Why the resilience of Palestinians will prevent another Nakba amid unprecedented war crimes in Gaza.

Despite enduring a brutal Israeli genocide, Palestinians are refusing to let history be rewritten; they will not allow the Nakba to be erased from memory or repeated without resistance.

A fascist government in Tel Aviv clings to the belief that it can reduce Palestinian territory to rubble, launching relentless attacks across the Gaza Strip without regard for civilian life to force the indigenous population out.

Since October 2023, over two million Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, many uprooted a dozen times, fleeing from one place to another within an already besieged enclave.

This forced displacement echoes the horrors of the 1948 Nakba, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were driven from their homes in what became a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

Today, this campaign continues under the guise of a manmade famine and total blockade, with the Israeli occupation regime systematically banning the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Some Western commentators claim that if the Israeli occupation regime truly intended genocide, it would have already done so. Such statements reveal a deep ignorance both of historical genocides, which unfolded gradually over time.

Ethnic cleansing is not sudden; it is a prolonged, calculated process. Today, in the age of social media, that process is horrifyingly visible in real-time.

The Zionist Israeli regime did not start by bombing tents outside hospitals or by burning people alive on IV drips. It did not initially separate tens of thousands of men and boys from women and children in northern Gaza.

These atrocities unfolded over weeks and months, until they became normalized, and global media attention waned. This is a government in Tel Aviv operating with absolute impunity.

The systematic denial of medical aid has dramatically shortened life expectancy in Gaza.

Tens (if not hundreds) of thousands are dying from starvation, malnutrition, and untreated diseases that may never be recorded by the overwhelmed Gaza health ministry. Daily massacres have become just numbers in media reports, stripping victims of their humanity.

Palestinians are being herded from one location to another within a confined, devastated strip of land.

Emboldened by U.S President Donald Trump’s idea to turn Gaza into a real estate property, which includes the mass-displacement of Palestinians from their homes, the occupation regime has intensified war crimes to force Gazans to leave their homeland.

This form of collective punishment is part of a broader objective: to wage a second Nakba. Like in 1948 and 1967, and as with the ongoing illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, the goal remains the same: to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian people.

Yet, in the face of these horrors, Palestinians refuse to surrender. Even as they are treated savagely by an occupation force bent on killing them all, their will to resist remains unbroken.