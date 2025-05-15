Sepahan runners-up in 2024/25 PGPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team defeated Esteghlal 3-1 and finished the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Esteghlal's Mohammadhossein Eslami was on target in the 10th minute but Kaveh Rezaei in the 36th minute.

Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi made it 2-1 in the 76th minute and Wissam Ben Yedder scored Sepahan’s goal with two minutes remaining.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Persepolis defeated already-relegated Havadar 2-0, thanks to two late goals from Oston Urunov and Yaghoub Barajeh.

Sepahan joined PGPL champions Tractor and will represent Iran in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elie polay-off.