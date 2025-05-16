Qisumu Logistics Park: How Inner Mongolia is shaping the future of BRI-driven Eurasian trade

ULANQAB- A delegation of international journalists concluded their five-day visit to Inner Mongolia on Friday with a tour of the Qisumu International Logistics Park in Ulanqab, marking the final stop of the journey to explore the region's growing role in international trade and economic development.

The visit was part of the "Travelogue of China" program, a collaborative initiative between the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) and Global Times Online that has brought nearly 130 journalists from 80 countries across Asia-Pacific, Eurasia, Latin America, the Arab world, and Africa to explore 17 Chinese cities over the past two years.

This latest group of journalists began their Inner Mongolia tour in Hohhot on Monday before traveling to Ulanqab to witness firsthand the region's strategic importance in China's economic landscape.

The Qisumu International Logistics Park stands as a key hub in China's Belt and Road Initiative, strategically positioned to facilitate trade between China, Mongolia, Russia, and Eastern Europe. Bounded by Quanyulin Avenue to the east, Baoshui West Street to the south, Xiqiao Road to the west, and the Erguang Expressway to the north, the park serves as a vital corridor connecting China to international markets while providing seamless access to domestic economic centers like the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. Its development as an international inland port integrates bonded logistics, modern supply chain management, international trade services, advanced manufacturing, and emerging service industries, making it a cornerstone of regional economic integration.

Beyond its economic significance, Inner Mongolia's unique cultural heritage, blending Han Chinese, Mongolian, and ethnic minority traditions, adds another layer of richness to the region's global appeal.

The journalists' visit not only highlighted Ulanqab's growing importance in global trade networks but also showcased China's broader efforts to strengthen international cooperation through infrastructure development and cultural exchange.

As the Belt and Road Initiative continues to expand, hubs like the Qisumu International Logistics Park are poised to play an increasingly critical role in shaping the future of Eurasian trade and economic collaboration, reinforcing Inner Mongolia's position as a bridge between China and the wider world.

After touring the Qisumu International Logistics Park, the journalists attended a meeting with Wu Hailong, President of the CPDA.

Addressing the reporters, Wu discussed Inner Mongolia s progress, stating that the region would achieve even greater advancements in the coming years.

He also emphasized that China's development has created opportunities for other countries. The CPDA president highlighted that "wise decisions" were among the key factors behind China's rapid growth.