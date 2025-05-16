Pezeshkian inaugurates over $140m in projects during Kermanshah visit

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian inaugurated more than 70 trillion rials (over $140 million) worth of projects during a two-day visit to Kermanshah Province, as part of his sixth provincial tour since taking office.

Pezeshkian arrived in Kermanshah on Wednesday afternoon and was welcomed by the Leader's representative in the province, the governor, members of parliament, military and police commanders, and other local officials at Shahid Ashrafi Esfahani Airport.

Several officials accompanied the president, including Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah (Vice President for Executive Affairs), Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh (Vice President for Rural and Underserved Areas), Zahra Behrouz Azar (Vice President for Women and Family Affairs), Alireza Kazemi (Minister of Education), Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi (Minister of Health), Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh (Minister of Agriculture), Farzaneh Sadegh (Minister of Transport and Urban Development), Seyyed Mohammad Atabak (Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade), Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri (Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts), and Abbas Aliabadi (Minister of Energy).

The president's itinerary included meetings with various community groups, an administrative council session, site visits, and the signing of more than 1 quadrillion rials (over $20 billion) in economic and investment agreements. The president also oversaw the launch of four major projects, valued at over 70 trillion rials (about $140 million), and heard directly from residents about their needs.

Pezeshkian said the financial, banking, and executive backing for all trip-related approvals had been determined in planning sessions. He noted that the newly inaugurated projects span industrial, agricultural, and infrastructure sectors and were launched under his direct instruction.

In a televised interview Thursday night, Pezeshkian said nearly 260 trillion rials (around $5.2 billion) from the national budget had been allocated to development plans for Kermanshah Province. Detailed programs for utilizing this funding have also been finalized, he added.

The president also announced a support package for private manufacturers, including 160 trillion rials (about $3.2 billion) in bank loans to help expand privately owned factories.

“These resources are not just promises,” Pezeshkian emphasized. “They have been formalized with signed agreements by ministers, institutional heads, and bank CEOs.”

He further noted that the private sector has committed to investing approximately 1.1 quadrillion rials (over $22 billion) in projects, which, if implemented, could transform the province’s economy. “The government’s role is purely facilitative and supportive,” he said.

Iran launches first bio-refinery to produce green fuel

In a live televised link, Pezeshkian inaugurated Iran’s first bio-refinery, marking the official start of green fuel production.

Speaking from the site, Minister of Industry Seyyed Mohammad Atabak launched the bioethanol production plant on Thursday, part of a broader push toward clean energy under commitments made during the Leader's visit to Kermanshah.

The facility, which will produce 66 million liters of bioethanol fuel and 66,000 tons of fermented animal feed annually, is considered a milestone in Iran's biotechnology sector.

According to Atabak, the refinery will help improve the quality of gasoline, reduce air pollution, optimize the use of agricultural waste, and boost the supply of high-protein livestock feed.

EF/MA