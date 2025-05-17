Tehran to host 2nd Ministerial Meeting of OIC-15 Dialogue Platform

TEHRAN – The Second Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform is scheduled to kick off in Tehran tomorrow.

The theme of the three-day meeting focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), and is titled ‘Innovation in Science and Technology through using AI: A strategy for excellence, a bright future for the Islamic World’, IRNA reported.

The event will serve as a platform for the country to foster regional cooperation via strengthening scientific diplomacy. It will also provide the opportunity to review and discuss the Islamic nations’ challenges in the technology sector, IRNA reported.

The meeting will be mainly centered around AI in higher education, focusing on challenges and opportunities, and the impact of AI on economic development. Also, the first multilateral document on artificial intelligence (AI) among Islamic countries is scheduled to be approved during the meeting.

Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony. It will be followed by expert panel meetings.

Also, there will be a report on the implementation of the decisions made at the first ministerial meeting in Almaty, and the date and venue of the next meeting will be determined.

On Monday, participants will discuss and exchange views on AI, with heads of delegations presenting talks. Then the science ministers or their representatives will hold bilateral meetings.

On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition of Iran’s achievements in science, technology, and AI sectors to showcase knowledge-based companies’ capabilities.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second largest organization after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents.

In 2016, the initiative of the OIC Dialogue Platform was put forward by Kazakhstan, and the participation of 15 leading countries in technology, such as Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

The initiative was approved at the 46th and 47th meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in 2018 and 2019.

The platform aims to strengthen the scientific and technical potential of Islamic states and offer solutions to challenges in these fields, including the environment and energy.

Sharing expertise on science, technology, and innovation, identifying systematic challenges, developing solutions, and strengthening strategic partnerships among participating and member states, as well as international partners, are among the main goals of the OIC.

