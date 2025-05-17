Zarif highlights Kish Island’s potential in Halal tourism

TEHRAN - Mohammad Javad Zarif, who served as Iranian foreign minister from 2013 to 2021, has emphasized the importance of promoting Kish Island’s strengths in the fields of Halal and targeted tourism, highlighting its potential to attract Muslim travelers.

Speaking at a meeting focused on enhancing Kish Island’s international standing in tourism, cultural diplomacy, and regional dialogue, Zarif noted, “The experience of countries like Turkey and the success of destinations such as Antalya demonstrate that even with certain cultural limitations, it is possible to create attractive and respectful environments for Muslim tourists. Kish, by considering Islamic values and designing appropriate spaces, especially for Arab visitors and Muslim women, can secure a unique position in the regional tourism market.”

Reflecting on the island’s progress, Zarif stated, “What I see in Kish today marks the beginning of a journey that can shape a different future for the island.”

He stressed the importance of learning from past experiences with a strategic and analytical approach, adding, “If we seek to build a grand future, we must review the past not with regret but with strategic insight. Today, I witnessed signs of intelligent future-building in Kish.”

Zarif also spoke about the island’s capacity to host major international events, recalling his own experiences attending the Davos forums (the World Economic Forum) in the 1990s. “I witnessed firsthand how such events, with long-term and consistent planning, evolve into global brands. Kish has high potential thanks to its geographical location, accommodation facilities, and management structure,” he said.

In this regard, Zarif announced a proposal for establishing the “Muslim regional dialogue assembly”, expressing readiness to organize the first session of this conference in collaboration with the Kish Free Zone Organization. He described such an assembly as a platform designed to foster dialogue among scholars, intellectuals, and officials from Islamic countries, with Kish serving as the launchpad for this constructive engagement.

Highlighting Kish’s track record of hosting successful international gatherings, Zarif said: “The island’s environment and facilities have impressed many foreign participants. Continuation of such events can cement the islan’s role in regional diplomacy.”

In conclusion, the senior Iranian diplomat underlined the crucial role of intelligent cultural promotion, stating, “Advertising is not solely the government’s responsibility.”

“In the past, we had successful experiences producing cultural clips that significantly influenced public opinion. Today, there are capable groups in the field of cultural promotion who, if strategically utilized, can project a fresh image of Iran and Kish to the world.”

Since the 1970s, Kish has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop, and sample a local lifestyle. Hotels, apartment blocks, and retail complexes dominate the once-empty desert landscape, and domestic tourist numbers are on the rise, especially in winter, when it’s freezing cold on the mainland.

