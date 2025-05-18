Malaysian PM: BRICS represents new initiative within the Global South

The Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, shared the country’s plans to boost the economy and strengthen regional cooperation in an exclusive interview with TV host and director of TV BRICS International Cooperation Department, Darya Ivankova.

The following is the text of the interview:

In 2025, Malaysia was granted the status of the BRICS partner country. What does this status mean, and what opportunities does it bring for both BRICS and Malaysia?



Malaysia is a trading nation. ASEAN takes its position of centrality, which means we should engage with all countries. BRICS represents a new initiative as a cohesive force within the Global South. We decide for one another; we assist and negotiate with the rest, and I think that shows that there is an interest to protect our turf at the same time and collaborate with the others.



Closer ties with BRICS will surely impact the economy. What are Malaysia's top priorities for further economic development in the coming years, and which sectors do you intend to develop first?



Right now, there is a focus on digital transformation, connectivity, and massive investments in data centres and AI. As you know, Malaysia is now the hub in the region for semiconductors, AI, and data centres, and then we embark on an energy transition. We're also advancing our energy transition agenda in cooperation with ASEAN neighbours and are now implementing a regional power grid to improve energy sharing across the sub-region.



In addition, food security remains a key priority. Our collaborations with countries like the Russian Federation, China, and Brazil will strengthen our resilience in this area.



You have already mentioned that digital transformation was highlighted in a recent statement by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation as one of the country's strategic development areas for the coming years. What specific initiatives and changes are envisioned under this digital transformation?



There might be clarity of policies. We set our priorities, we have a National Semiconductor Strategy, and we have therefore been able to attract massive investments from the biggest players in the world. I mean, other than Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, we have Infineon from Germany, with massive investments, the biggest outside Germany, for example.



Fortunately, we have no difficulty in attracting investments. The focus now is on increasing efficiency and making the country even more attractive. At the same time, train our personnel and talent. And this is one of my themes and priorities when now I visit Russia; before that – China, Japan, or Korea; and of course, Brazil for the BRICS summit.



Transformation, in your opinion, is also possible in the financial sector. I have read about your proposals to revive the idea of an Asian Monetary Fund – not necessarily to compete, but rather to create a kind of buffer zone to protect from economic crisis. Is that correct? Could you tell us more about it?



Yes, we’ve taken steps in that direction. One example is the Chiang Mai Initiative, where central banks in the region collaborate and promote the use of local currencies. For example, now with Thailand, Indonesia, and China, targeting 20 per cent of trade transactions in local currencies – representing billions of dollars. This shows that where we can, we should proceed, although the dollar still becomes a dominant currency in the world. But at least we can have some sort of reprieve to mitigate, to protect our national interests.



With the constant GDP growth and major investments into technology, international experts see Malaysia's economy as resilient. The confidence is also supported by the free trade agreements, including one with the United Arab Emirates, which is a member of BRICS. What do these free trade agreements involve? And are there any similar agreements planned with other BRICS or BRICS+ countries?





Of course, there is an advantage because BRICS now is focusing on the need to enhance trade within the Global South. Now, a free trade agreement is, of course, a very practical and effective mechanism which is put in place to ensure that we can have a free flow of goods and products. We have done so with many countries. For example, the European Union – after the Trump tariff policies – has re-engaged and is now keen to pursue FTAs with Malaysia and hopefully with ASEAN. We have done so with the United Kingdom. It takes a very sort of practical, pragmatic approach.





What gives BRICS added value is its focus on the unique needs of its members – particularly in sectors like raw materials, petrochemicals, gas, and food products – which often face disadvantages in global markets. I think that the BRICS leaders and experts are trying to negotiate, to promote some agreements so that we can interact and trade with each other more effectively.



Besides gaining BRICS partner status, Malaysia also assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. What key issues are Southeast Asian countries focusing on during Malaysia’s Chairmanship?



We’re privileged to host the ASEAN meeting at the end of May, which will focus primarily on economic matters. It will also include participation from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, with all six Arab states attending, and which then follows up with China as an economic summit to focus on the economy. That shows that our focus is back on the economic fundamentals.



Then at the end of the year, we will host the annual Heads of Government meeting, joined by East Asian economies, India, Australia, New Zealand, and of course the United States. It will be a major opportunity to engage our key trading partners and reinforce our commitment to rules-based multilateral cooperation.



I think that the spirit of ASEAN and the spirit of BRICS are not to be subjected to unilateral actions over any particular country.



How are Malaysia and ASEAN working together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and which of the 17 goals are a top priority?



Well, we are fortunate that, as a sub-region, ASEAN probably is the most peaceful, the most vibrant economically. While economic fundamentals remain our primary focus, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is an integral part of our long-term vision. That is why I have mentioned the grid. The power grid is an alternative power; it's not fuel-based, not fossil fuel.



It is, therefore, an alternative energy source – hydro and gas – that would then link the region. This is a phenomenal shift from the international method and is a major contribution to climate protection, environmental priority.



I think that's a very important beginning as far as we are concerned.



In response to the effects of climate change, ASEAN states are taking action at national, regional, and global levels. What specific measures are being taken, and how are countries cooperating in this area? If I’m not mistaken, a strategic action plan has already been adopted.



Yes, but we have to take a position too. In Malaysia, for instance, over 52 per cent of our land remains covered in virgin forests and jungles. We can't go on listening to some of the industrialised countries, hectoring us about what to do while they themselves have destroyed the environment and are not honouring their promises of support.



We can make a lot of money now just by selling off the timber, but we don't. Why? We want to protect our heritage and the environment. And that’s our rule – even if it comes at a cost. Now, that's why various corporations in the past have already given commitments. But what we hear instead are more unwarranted lectures, without real action to deliver justice to many relatively poorer countries, even within the ASEAN region.



Malaysia is a bit fortunate – we're at least struggling along – but some countries are in a much more difficult shape. We want them to protect the environment – no cutting of the forests. But then it would have been fair to give them the necessary support they promised. But, as I said, this has not been fully fulfilled.



Overall, what is the environmental protection policy of ASEAN countries, and Malaysia specifically? Southeast Asia is known for its rich biodiversity. Since 1977, ASEAN nations have been implementing joint environmental initiatives and approving environmental programmes. What are the major achievements so far, and what initiatives are currently underway?



When I talk about environmental protection and supporting climate initiatives, it's not just about Malaysia. I mean, of course Malaysia is an oil-producing country, we take major steps. But all countries in ASEAN have adopted similar programmes. And I think to do justice to these countries, they are doing what is reasonably expected of them. That's what I'm saying.



I mean, why do you expect us to do much more than we can when other countries are not even fulfilling their commitments to assist? As I said, in ASEAN, some countries are relatively poorer and therefore need to be supported. We're not asking for aid or donations – just for what was initially promised.



So I’m very optimistic. Take the ASEAN power grid, for example – what does it mean? It shows the total commitment of these countries to shift from traditional fossil fuels to alternatives. It comes at a major cost, but we’ve decided that’s the direction to go.



So I think the commitment isn’t just from Malaysia – it includes other countries, from Vietnam to Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brunei. We're all covered.



Despite facing serious global challenges, BRICS and ASEAN still value cultural exchanges. I know Malaysia is home to the International Women's Association of Malaysia, with members from over thirty countries. What are the main activities of the association? I’ve heard they organise events celebrating the works of world-renowned writers and poets. Why do you believe such cultural initiatives are important? Have you had the chance to attend any of these events yourself?



Well, I do participate when I can. But you see, development and progress aren't purely economic. Of course, economic fundamentals must remain a priority – that’s clear. But we’re also talking about human development. We're talking about values, about justice, about peace – and these transcend purely economic concerns.



To me, the role of women is absolutely pivotal. It’s not just about the family – although that in itself is essential. Their involvement in education, the environment, and healthcare is deeply interconnected. We can no longer define their contribution solely in terms of being mothers or caretakers. Of course, that remains fundamental, but we’re now also recognising their critical roles in public health, in environmental protection, and in promoting governance that is just and free from corruption.

