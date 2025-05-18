Iran is a roofless museum, deputy cultural heritage minister says

TEHRAN - Iran is like a roofless museum in terms of cultural and historical assets and values, said the country’s Deputy Minister for Cultural Heritage.

Addressing the eighth gathering of Iran’s collectors, which was held at Ferdowsi Hall of the House of Thinkers, Ali Darabi added that Iran’s cultural heritage is beyond the country’s borders and includes Cultural Iran, Mehr news agency reported.

“Keeping collection has a people-oriented nature and is of high importance. Identifying, collecting, preserving, and keeping these collections is a complex process and requires an inquisitive and value-oriented spirit. This act is a kind of knowledge and responsibility toward preserving the cultural assets.”

Pointing to the ancient link between collection management and museum keeping, he said, “Often the purpose of creating a museum is to protect and display collections. In today’s world that the cultures and their cultural differences are fading due to the increasing development of technologies and globalization process, the activity of collectors helps preserve cultural and local identity of societies which are in transition to industrialization. Responsible collecting is not only a cultural activity but also a protective mission.”

At end, he said that the collectors can help preserve the cultural heritage for future generations with cooperation of museums, governments and international organizations.



KD