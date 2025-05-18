Jean-Paul Sartre’s “Nekrassov” on stage at Iranshahr Theater

TEHRAN –The satirical play “Nekrassov” by Jean-Paul Sartre is on stage at the Iranshahr Theater Complex in Tehran.

Mostafa Kushki has directed the 80-minute play. The cast includes Amir Ahmadi, Saeed Ahmadi, Puya Ansari, Meysam Abdi, Farzam Ranjbar, Mohammad Abdolvand, Alireza Karami, Atefeh Kushki, Mehdi Kushki, Dariush Movafagh, and Mahya Mehdizadeh, Honaronline reported.

Written in 1955, “Nekrassov” is a farce in eight scenes. It takes place in 1950s Paris. It shows the life of the unfortunate journalist Sibilot who works at the right-wing newspaper of France, Soir á Paris. His work is mostly about writing anti-communist propaganda. When he cannot come up with any great idea, his boss, Jules Palotin, tells him that if he does not find any news, he will be fired.

However, during his depression, luck comes to his house in the person of Georges De Valera, an internationally wanted swindler. De Valera's main talent is to use his words to manipulate almost everyone around him to his own benefit. De Valera tells Sibilot he has a story that can save the journalist's career, but only if Sibilot refuses to give him to the police. After that, we can see the way of Georges De Valera becoming Nikita Nekrassov - an escaped soviet minister - and how he made his life to the level of the national hero of France.

In Nekrassov, the reader can observe several issues that exist in the philosophy of Jean-Paul Sartre. The question of identity as Georges fights with himself to decide which identity is the stronger (Nekrassov or Georges) is one of the key elements. However, the issue of power and the structure of the hierarchy also appear in the hierarchy of the Soir á Paris.

The human folly and that we try to manipulate and own other people, and how it affects our moral life, also play a great deal in the work.

Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980) was a French philosopher, playwright, novelist, screenwriter, political activist, biographer, and literary critic, considered a leading figure in 20th-century French philosophy and Marxism.

Sartre was one of the key figures in the philosophy of existentialism (and phenomenology). His work has influenced sociology, critical theory, post-colonial theory, and literary studies.

He was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature despite attempting to refuse it, saying that he always declined official honors.

Sartre wrote successfully in a number of literary modes and made major contributions to literary criticism and literary biography. His plays are richly symbolic and serve as a means of conveying his philosophy.

Despite their similarities as polemicists, novelists, adapters, and playwrights, Sartre's literary work has been counterposed, often pejoratively, to that of Camus in the popular imagination.

“Nekrassov” will remain on stage through June 20 at the Iranshahr Theater, located at the Artists Park, North Mousavi Street, Taleqani Street.

SS/SAB