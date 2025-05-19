"The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” appears at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by American writer Victoria Elizabeth Schwab has been published in Persian by Milkan Publications.

Maedeh Nasiri Sharifi is the translator of the book first released in 2020.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” is a fantasy novel that explores themes of immortality, memory, love, and identity through the life of a young French woman across centuries. It was highly acclaimed, earning a nomination for the 2021 Locus Award for Best Fantasy Novel, and became a bestseller, resonating with readers worldwide.

The novel’s narrative weaves between two timelines: present-day New York City and flashbacks to Addie LaRue’s past, beginning in early 18th-century France. The story starts with Addie, a young woman trapped in a forced marriage, desperate to escape her circumstances. One night, she prays to the gods for freedom and inadvertently catches the attention of a mysterious dark god, whom she names Luc. He offers her a deal: she can have the freedom she seeks, but with a price—no one will remember her after they meet. If she makes a mark on the world, through art, song, or influence, her memory might persist in some form.

Over the next two decades, Addie subtly influences many people, inspiring works of art and stories. Luc visits her annually, often asking for her soul, but she refuses, developing a complex relationship with him. Their bond deepens, and for a time, they are connected in a fragile companionship. However, the relationship ends when Luc once again demands her surrender, and Addie, feeling betrayed, believes their connection was merely a game. She rejects him, determined to regain her autonomy.

Fast forward to 2014, Addie encounters Henry Strauss in a bookstore in London. Unlike everyone else, Henry can remember her, and he knows her name. This rare ability is a result of his deal with Luc, who granted him the wish to be remembered by someone special—though Henry’s deal also means he will die in 35 days. Henry’s longing for connection stems from familial pressures and a failed proposal, which drove him to attempt suicide. Luc intervenes, granting his wish that someone remembers him, thus making Henry uniquely capable of recalling Addie.

As Henry’s life nears its end, Addie makes a bold move. She strikes a new deal with Luc: she will go with him if he spares Henry’s life. Luc, having developed genuine feelings for her, agrees. Addie leaves with Luc, leaving Henry devastated and alone. Two years later, Addie discovers a mysterious book titled “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” in a London bookstore.

The book contains no author details, but she recognizes herself in its pages, especially in a dedication that reads, “I remember you”—a message from Henry. Luc reveals he does not mind if the world knows her story, so long as she remains his prisoner.

Motivated by a desire for true freedom, Addie vows to herself that she will make Luc hate her again, so he will cast her away, freeing her from her curse. Her journey becomes one of resilience and longing, seeking to reclaim her identity and autonomy despite living in shadows and obscurity.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” achieved remarkable success, remaining on the New York Times Best Seller list for 37 consecutive weeks through July 2021. Critics praised Schwab’s lyrical storytelling, detailed world-building, and exploration of art and memory. NPR highlighted the novel’s focus on art, describing how Addie’s freckles and fleeting impressions evoke her desire to be remembered. Kirkus called it a “spellbinding story,” while The Washington Post dubbed it a “tour de force,” appreciating its momentum and exploration of identity. Slate’s Megan Kallstrom commended the novel’s rich detail and emotional depth, likening Addie’s story to creating her own constellation amid darkness.

In November 2021, plans for a film adaptation were announced. eOne is producing the project, with Schwab contributing early screenplay drafts before handing the reins to filmmakers Augustine Frizzell and David Lowery. Schwab, along with producers Gerard Butler and others, is involved in bringing Addie’s story to the screen, promising to extend the novel’s enchanting narrative to a visual medium.

SAB/