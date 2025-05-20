China's sports minister Zhidan meets Donyamali

TEHRAN – China's Sports Minister Gao Zhidan met with his Iranian counterpart, Ahmad Donyamali, during his visit to Harbin.

During the meeting, Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth expressed gratitude for China’s hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He also highlighted China’s significant position in the global sports arena.

"We wish to utilize China's capabilities in sports and are open to organizing joint training camps in sports like wrestling and taekwondo, where our sports are prominent," Donyamali stated.

He added, "Iran has established the world's largest wrestling academy, equipped with sections utilizing artificial intelligence to train Iranian wrestlers. We are interested in exchanging ideas on how to further leverage AI capabilities."

Donyamali emphasized the value of scientific and operational exchanges, saying, "Collaboration with China can benefit our sports sector. We are still developing in some sports like ice hockey, but you have demonstrated your strength with 21 gold medals at the Harbin Winter Games, showcasing China’s position in winter sports."

At the conclusion of the meeting, Iran’s sports minister officially invited Gao Zhidan to visit Iran and tour the country’s sports facilities.

Zhidan expressed hopes of visiting Iran, stating: "The relationship between Iran and China has been strong for many years, and this friendship also extends into sports. I hope this partnership will foster solid cooperation between our two ministries."

He also expressed optimism that this visit marks the beginning of renewed collaboration and interaction in sports between the two nations.

"Iran is among the leading countries in wrestling, football, basketball, and volleyball. We, in turn, excel in gymnastics, Wushu, and other disciplines. Working together can strengthen sports in both countries," Zhidan said.

He concluded, "We are eager to expand this relationship. Both nations have traditional sports that can be exchanged and further developed, promoting health and well-being for our societies."