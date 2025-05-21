The world has failed badly in Gaza

TEHRAN - Since March 2, 2015, the murderous regime of Israel has blocked the entry of food, water, and medicine into Gaza, but the world is just a spectator.

It is hard to imagine such a situation, but this horrible act is happening before the eyes of the impotent world.

How can the world excuse itself in the face of such a callousness by a bunch of cruel rulers in Israel? The future generations will not forgive the current rulers of the world.

The future generations will ask how the world could remain inactive in the face of this degree of sadistic acts. It seems the world is emotionless. This apocalyptic situation in Gaza will keep haunting the world.

The scenes of weeping children scrambling desperately to get a little portion of food distributed by charities cause pain in the hearts. These scenes are a disgrace to humanity.

These heartbreaking scenes, which some of them have been captured by cameras, will not be omitted from the memory of the current and future generations.

In addition, the endless scenes in which mothers and fathers are wailing over the corpses of their mutilated children will remain to haunt human conscience.

Future generations will ask why the world was so powerless to stop the incessant brutalities by a group of heartless rulers in Israel. They will keep asking: Had the world no tool to stop them?

Unbelievably, future generations will also notice that university students who were crying out against human tragedy in Gaza were accused of anti-Semitism and pro-Palestinian, the budget for their universities was reduced, and protest leaders were expelled from the universities.

The Gaza tragedy is not a matter of conflict between Muslims and Jews, as a great majority of Jews are against these vicious acts. Gaza is now a symbol of human tragedy.

Only a criminal ruler or rulers can do so much savagery against such a great number of defenseless people. No matter whether these acts are ordered by Netanyahu, who claims to be a Jew, or Christian accomplices in the West who supply highly sophisticated, deadly arms to Israel.

The world must feel shameful for failing to establish a mechanism to effectively prevent such horrible acts and punish ruthless criminal leaders such as Bibi Netanyahu and other co-criminals. The Western world must also stop talking about human rights, human dignity, protection of civilians from armed conflicts, etc.