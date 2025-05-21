Sereshk: ancient part of garden city of Natanz

TEHRAN--Sereshk historical district is one of ancient parts of garden city of Natanz, Isfahan province, said an expert of Natanz Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department.

Sereshk boasts numerous historical and tourism attractions, Majid Nouri told ISNA.

Prime situation of Sereshk district is its proximity to Tehran-Isfahan freeway. Sereshk has historical monuments.

Sereshk Jame’ Mosque is a brick masterpiece whose original structure was built during the Seljuk era and was renovated during the Ilkhanid era.

The mosque used to have four iwans (porches), but currently has three porches in the north, east, and west.

The precious monument is comprised of two upper and lower shabestans (the main space of mosques functions as the praying area), the lower shabestan is the underground space of the mosque which has two eastern and western entrances suitable for cold seasons.

He continued that there is a long iwan (porch) with height of 4.9 meters on top of upper shabsetan. It has Roman arch which is in fact the main brick dome of the mosque.

Nouri said that the second floor of mosque has brick lattice windows. The monument was registered under the number 3251 on National Heritage List, he mentioned. It has been revived by Cultural Heritage Department for several times during past years, he added.

He continued that the Sereshk Hosseinieh--a place where Shia Muslims come together to observe religious ceremonies—dates back to Safavid era. It has three entrances in northern, southern and western wings, he said.

Nouri pointed out that Tazieh, Iranian passion play, is performed in the courtyard of the Sereshk Hosseinieh during the 10 days of Muharram annually. There are two streams of running water through which the water of the Baha'uddin Qanat flows, he said. Also, there are 400-year-old trees in the courtyard of the Sereshk Hosseinieh, he added.

Sereshk’s old mill, which dates back to Qajar era, is located southeastern part of the Hosseinieh.

He also said that Sereshk is considered the most water-rich neighborhood of Natanz and has the largest number of aqueducts and the largest share of water. This has made Sereshk the greenest neighborhood with the most pleasant climate in Natanz, he added.



