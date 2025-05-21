Netanyahu “misleading global opinion”

TEHRAN – Hamas accuses Netanyahu of sabotaging ceasefire negotiations amid more Israeli casualties in Gaza.

Hamas has accused the Israeli delegation in Doha of remaining there without engaging in serious negotiations, describing it as a tactic by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mislead global public opinion and stall progress.

The movement asserted that the delegation, lacking any real authority, has been extending its stay since last Saturday, using the talks as a cover for continued genocidal war in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas emphasized that this growing aggression, alongside Netanyahu’s public comments on aid entry, exposes his true intent to reject a solution and persist in genocidal war.

Hamas labeled Netanyahu’s remarks as deceptive, noting that no meaningful aid has entered the Gaza Strip.

According to the group, the few trucks that reached the so-called Kerem Shalom crossing were not received by any international body.

The movement stressed that the intensified attacks, timed with the release of U.S.-Israeli captive Aiden Alexander and the ongoing presence of delegations in Doha, further reveal Netanyahu’s rejection of a ceasefire and his commitment to continued violence.

Hamas held the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) responsible for obstructing ceasefire efforts, citing Israeli officials’ open declarations to maintain aggression and pursue the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

The group also pointed to increasing international opposition to the siege, particularly from several European countries, as further condemnation of the occupation regime’s policies and growing support for the Palestinian cause.

Gaza’s Government Media Office echoed this sentiment, reporting that Israeli authorities continue to block humanitarian aid trucks. The office condemned the blockade as part of the regime’s policy of deliberate starvation, targeting 2.4 million Palestinians living under catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

Notably, the IOF is currently struggling to re-establish control and advance deeper into Gaza in the face of strong resistance.

The Palestinian Resistance launched a series of complex military operations targeting IOF forces in northern and eastern Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed the death of one soldier and injuries to others during recent clashes.

The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, reported detonating a GBU-39B bomb, previously dropped on Gaza by the IOF, beneath an Israeli military vehicle during an incursion on al-Muntar Street in Shujaiya, east of Gaza City.

The group also struck a Merkava tank with an RPG east of Khan Younis, confirming the tank caught fire after a direct hit with casualties to its crew.

In the northwestern Gaza Strip, Abu Khaled, spokesperson for the Martyr Omar al-Qassem Forces, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, stated that one of their units ambushed an Israeli foot patrol.

The site was pre-rigged with explosives, and fighters opened fire after luring the IOF into the trap, causing confirmed casualties. The Israeli unit had to call for reinforcements via drones.

Commander Zakaria Rami Abu Ouda was martyred in the battle, and his body was recovered by his comrades.

Earlier, in the same area, the armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, announced a complex ambush that targeted three Israeli military vehicles with two explosive devices and a Tandem shell. A direct engagement followed, resulting in additional IOF casualties.

Not for the first time this week, military helicopters were seen landing at the scene to evacuate the wounded.

Israeli media also reported that part of a building collapsed in Gaza, injuring three IOF soldiers, two critically.

The IOF later confirmed the death of Staff Sgt. Danilo Mocanu, 20, from the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade, during fighting in southern Gaza. Another soldier was injured in the same incident.