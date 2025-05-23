Tehran, Beijing to deepen agricultural knowledge exchange, co-op

TEHRAN - Iran and China are set to expand their exchange of agricultural expertise, with both countries highlighting the potential for collaboration in a wide range of sub-sectors, Iran’s agriculture minister said.

According to Mehr News Agency, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, met with China’s Ambassador to Tehran Zhong Peiwu, to discuss strengthening bilateral agricultural ties—particularly in the transfer of knowledge, experience, and technology. “Iran and China possess valuable expertise in various agricultural sub-sectors that can be mutually shared,” Nouri Ghezeljeh said.

He noted Iran’s active participation in agricultural programs under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and affirmed the country’s readiness to help organize a successful SCO agriculture ministers’ summit, scheduled for August in Beijing. Nouri also extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Tehran for the third meeting of the Iran-China Joint Committee on Agricultural Cooperation.

Ambassador Zhong Peiwu emphasized the robust state of agricultural relations between the two capitals, pointing out that Beijing remains one of the primary destinations for Iranian agricultural exports.

He also expressed China’s readiness to broaden technical and economic cooperation with Iran across multiple areas of the agricultural sector.

