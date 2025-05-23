Iran learn fate in 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran are drawn in Pool B of the 2025 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s World Championship.

32 teams learnt their fate on Thursday as they embark on the journey for the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship.

In a star-studded ceremony, the draw for the preliminary round of the world handball flagship competition took place in the historic halls of the Noordbrabants Museum in 's-Hertogenbosch, one of the five hosts cities of the competition.

The 27th edition of the IHF Women’s World Championship will take place in five cities – ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Stuttgart, Dortmund and Trier in Germany – between 26 November and 14 December 2025.

2025 IHF Women’s World Championship – preliminary round draw results

Group A (in Rotterdam, Netherlands): Denmark, Romania, Japan, Croatia

Group B (in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands): Hungary, Switzerland, Senegal, Iran

Group C (in Stuttgart, Germany): Germany, Serbia, Iceland, Uruguay

Group D (in Trier, Germany): Montenegro, Spain, Faroe Islands, Paraguay

Group E (in Rotterdam, Netherlands): Netherlands, Austria, Argentina, Egypt

Group F (in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands): France, Poland, Tunisia, China

Group G (in Stuttgart, Germany): Sweden, Brazil, Czechia, Cuba

Group H (in Trier, Germany): Norway, Angola, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan