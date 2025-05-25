Sulaymaniyah hosts exhibit of Iranian handicrafts

TEHRAN—A handicrafts exhibition was held in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah in close collaboration with Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage and supported by Kermanshah Cultural Heritage Department.

The exhibition was attended by 130 artisans from 31 provinces of Iran at 100 stalls during May 21-24, according to Mohammad Jourand, the director general of Khuzestan’s cultural heritage department.

He explained that two Khuzestani artisans namely Maryam Takhtaeepour (in kapubafi) and Hadis Baqerianzadeh (in the field of turquoise carving) took part in the four-day event, which came to an end on Sunday.

Also, Caretaker of Fars Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Mohsen Ziaei, said the Sulaymaniyah fair was a good opportunity for introduction of Fars handicrafts and finding new markets for Fars artisans.

He added that Fars artisans attended the event by launching six stalls and introducing the arts of seven-color tiles, painting, khatam, and Abadeh carving.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Lorestan Handicrafts Department Abbas Hamzeie announced the strong presence of Lorestan artisans at the Sulaymaniyah exhibition.

He said Qalb-e Zagros, a non-governmental organization representing Lorestan artisans, put on display the artworks of 20 artisans.

Hamzeie explained that the Lorestan pavilion with various collection of artistic achievements, including kilim weaving, turquoise carving, intricate works of enamel, traditional music instruments, leather products, and local attire was welcomed by visitors.

In addition, a cultural carnival introducing Iranian clans and artisans was held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

KD

