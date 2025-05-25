Iran steps up African outreach on Africa Day as new envoys begin postings

TEHRAN - Tehran has signaled a major shift in its Africa policy, moving beyond decades of symbolic ties toward concrete economic partnerships—a change underscored by recent high-profile diplomatic exchanges and the recent Africa Summit and Expo 2025.

The trend was visible this week as Ivory Coast’s new ambassador, Tamakolo Watara, presented his credentials to Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Africa Day—a deliberate nod to Iran’s renewed focus on the continent

While Iran’s push to strengthen ties with Africa has only become noticeable in recent years—part of a broader effort to deepen relationships with friendly nations—its leaders have long held a favorable view of the continent. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, African nations and their struggles have resonated with Tehran. Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, was a vocal backer of anti-colonial and liberation movements across Africa. He also emphasized the importance of solidarity between African Muslims and their counterparts in West Asia, believing stronger religious and cultural bonds should be nurtured.

This sentiment has carried through to his successor, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who has repeatedly praised Africa in his speeches. Like Imam Khomeini, he admires the continent’s history of resistance against oppression and sees its growing geopolitical significance as an opportunity.

Now, with major African economies rising and global trade dynamics shifting, Tehran appears serious about turning old connections into real opportunities. The recent Africa Summit and Expo 2025, where several African ministers, diplomats, and business delegations were among the participants, was seen as a turning point. Iranian officials hinted at major trade and investment announcements, particularly in agriculture, mining, and energy technology—sectors where African demand meets Iranian expertise.

Even the arrival of Farukh Turayev, the new Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative in Iran, could fit into this strategy. With food security becoming a priority for both Iran and Africa, FAO-backed projects on water management and sustainable farming could serve as a bridge for broader cooperation.