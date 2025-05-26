Iran, Iraq emphasize expansion of railway, transit co-op

TEHRAN- During a meeting between Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadeq and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in Baghdad, the officials emphasized on development of railway and transit cooperation between the two countries.

In welcoming the Iranian minister, the Iraqi prime minister emphasized the expansion of rail and transit cooperation between the two countries, especially in the development route project, and emphasized the necessity of completing the Shalamcheh-Basra rail project, considering it important for the transportation of passengers from the two countries and Central Asia, especially during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Iranian minister, who traveled to Iraq with the aim of developing transportation relations and visiting the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project, also met Iraqi Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaybis al-Saadawi, and Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari in her trip.

Sadegh had previously visited Iraq in September of last year alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian to push forward the Shalamcheh-Basra railway initiative. That three-day visit resulted in the signing of 14 cooperation documents across various sectors, including transport.

MA