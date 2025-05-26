Israeli MP joins UNRWA facility occupation

Yulia Malinovsky, a Yisrael Beiteinu party member of the Israeli Knesset, has joined a group that stormed a UN Palestinian refugee agency facility in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The Times of Israel reported she set up a makeshift “office” at the building and urged the government to seize control of it.

“Happy Jerusalem Day! Today we mark the day Jerusalem was liberated 58 years ago,” Malinovsky, who previously sponsored a bill to ban the UN agency, said in a social media post.

“And today I am proud to also liberate the former UNRWA headquarters in central Jerusalem. The Israeli government, we are here, you are invited to come and see how sovereignty is applied.”