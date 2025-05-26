BEIRUT — Free-minded Islamic and partisan figures did not fail to express their warm congratulations to Lebanon on the 25th anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day.

However, the government, under the control of the U.S. surveillance den (embassy) in Beirut, altered the term stipulated in Lebanon’s constitution (Decree No. 15215 dated September 27, 2005) from "Resistance and Liberation Day" to simply "Liberation Day."

This is what the media, funded by some Persian Gulf sheikhdoms and anti-Resistance figures, did.

Over the past days, their political discourse has focused on the “illegitimacy” and “futility” of the resistance, neither south nor north of the Litani River, while legitimizing the systematic liquidation of Lebanese citizens, and the almost daily aggressive bombardment of civilian facilities by Israel.

The anti-Resistance movement team does not hide its intention to plunge the Lebanese Army into a direct military conflict with the Resistance.

Paradoxically, they see regional developments, especially in the HTS-led Syria, as a historic and strategic opportunity to erase the Resistance from the national equation: Army-People-Resistance.

They follow this approach with complete and blatant disregard.

Obviously, the anti-Resistance team's shameful performance reflects a race against time to turn Lebanon into an Israeli colony, nothing more, nothing less.

Their flawed incitement campaigns also reflect their fears that any alternative to disarmament (which will never happen) will strengthen one of Lebanon's most important sources of strength, namely the Resistance.

Indeed, it is no longer surprising that this pro-Israel team adopts the enemy’s narratives in their entirety, but disguises their intentions by claiming that Lebanon's interests entail submission to Trumpland’s imperialist offers.

This degenerate identification is not new; it has been in coordination with Israel in all stages of the conflict, even before the 1982 invasion. Hence, this team does not hide its bet on intensifying American-Israeli pressure and systematic shelling.

On the other hand, the firm logic underlying the Resistance, expressed by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, is Lebanon’s incontestable need to accumulate and develop its sources of strength and ensure that Hezbollah is not under pressure, as this dependent team tries to portray.

In his speech on Sunday evening, May 25, 2025, marking the Resistance and Liberation Day, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed that it is essential to cherish resistance for the sake of Lebanon’s survival, especially as Lebanon, given its geographical and demographic status, is the apple of the eye of greedy imperialists.

The bottom line of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General is that despite the media and political uproar of this nationally bankrupt team, which openly adopts the Israeli discourse, the Resistance’s roadmap is based on reality and experience.

Hezbollah, however, will not allow Lebanon's future to be jeopardized by adopting options that serve the priorities of its enemy.

What this anti-Resistance team cannot deny, as the recent municipal and mayoral elections have demonstrated, is that the Resistance has a solid popular base aware of the seriousness of the dangers facing Lebanon.

In short, were it not for the “Army-People-Resistance” trilogy, the Israeli army would have reached Beirut in a few days, as in 1982.