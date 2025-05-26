Israeli jets bomb Gaza school

TEHRAN – Palestinian medics in Gaza report dozens of casualties after the occupation regime bombed a school.

Israeli occupation forces continue their genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, escalating attacks on civilians and shelter sites in a relentless campaign of destruction.

On Monday, Israeli warplanes bombed the Fahmi al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City’s Daraj neighborhood, igniting tents and killing at least 36 Palestinians.

Many victims were burned alive and many of those killed were women and children, including eleven members of a single family who perished in the brutal air raids. The death toll is expected to rise.

At the time of the strikes, the school was sheltering displaced families.

The airstrikes caused a massive fire inside the building, and rescue teams later recovered charred bodies, highlighting the extreme brutality of the attack.

The Gaza Health Ministry initially struggled to identify some of the victims due to the extent of the burns. Reports indicate that fortified-piercing missiles were used, penetrating the upper floors and reaching the lower levels.

The Government Media Office in Gaza released a statement strongly condemning what it labeled as a “brutal massacre”.

According to the statement, 18 children were among the victims of the massacre, which it characterized as “a direct continuation of the ethnic cleansing and genocide” that the Israeli occupation has been carrying out against Palestinians for almost 600 consecutive days.

In a separate attack, the Gaza Civil Defense reported that 19 Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike hit a home sheltering displaced civilians in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Witnesses described terrifying explosions and continuous airstrikes throughout the besieged enclave.

The occupation regime launched a wave of home demolitions and airstrikes across several areas, including Beit Lahia, Shujaiya, al-Tuffah, and al-Qarara.

In the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, occupation forces struck a tent sheltering displaced families inside a kindergarten.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 53,939 killed and 122,797 injured in the ongoing U.S.-backed Israeli genocide.

Since the resumption of the U.S.-backed genocidal war on March 18, “3,785 have been killed and 10,756 wounded.”