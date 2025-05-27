Tehran meeting highlights importance of accessible tourism in Iranian museums

TEHRAN - A meeting on accessible tourism and museum training was held Tuesday at the Carpet Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran, focusing on improving tourism opportunities for people with disabilities and the role of education in creating more inclusive cultural experiences.

According to organizers, the event marked the 10th anniversary of Museum and Disability Day, and brought together officials from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the Iranian National Committee of ICOM (International Council of Museums), and various disability and tourism advocacy groups.

In his address, Mostafa Fatemi, Director General of Domestic Tourism Development at the Ministry, highlighted the establishment of a dedicated accessible tourism working group within the ministry’s tourism department. He outlined several key initiatives, including regional competitions in nine provinces to revive and promote traditional Iranian cuisine through the participation of influential individuals with disabilities.

Fatemi also put the spotlight on workshops and training programs for tourism facility staff to raise awareness and improve services for travelers with disabilities.

Efforts to designate “accessible tourism cities” and to develop branding strategies to promote them nationally, and issuing new guidelines for the accessibility of restrooms and other essential tourist infrastructure, were among other topics addressed by the official.

The conference featured a “ParaTour” of the museum, during which participants experienced a guided accessibility-focused tour of the facility.

Attendees also discussed identifying top-performing museums based on accessibility standards, raising awareness among museum professionals, and sharing success stories, such as those from the Niavaran Palace Museum, in adapting their facilities for disabled visitors.

