Shandong Friendship Cities Week: Strengthening global unity through cooperation

JINAN- The 2025 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week kicked off on Tuesday in East China’s Shandong province, with Jinan, the provincial capital, serving as the main venue.

The event has drawn 600 participants from nearly 50 countries across five continents and will run through May 30. It sets a strategic blueprint for friendship city collaboration, opens a new chapter in mutual prosperity, and fosters dynamic, multifaceted partnerships for the future.

Themed "Walking Hand in Hand for Cooperative Development", the landmark gathering features over 20 events to foster comprehensive and targeted exchanges between Shandong and its sister cities across all sectors.

Distinguished participants delivered speeches at the opening ceremony, emphasizing the importance of international friendship and President Xi Jinping’s vision for global cooperation.

Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Governor of Shandong Province, extended a warm welcome and underscored the significance of the event. He highlighted China’s commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind, reinforcing the role of friendship cities in fostering global solidarity and mutual development.

Lin Wu, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial People's Congress, reflected on Shandong’s international partnerships.

“Since establishing our first friendship city relationship in 1979, our 46-year journey of international cooperation has yielded remarkable achievements. We have built an extensive network, with 702 friendship city partnerships across 106 countries—ranking among the highest in China. These ties have deepened global friendship and cooperation,” he said.

Lin also emphasized President Xi’s call for further strengthening sister city initiatives to enhance local government exchanges, promote shared development, and contribute to global progress.

Yuan Mindao, Vice President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, stressed the cultural and strategic importance of the event.

“We gather here to renew and strengthen our bonds of international friendship, seeking common development in line with the traditional Chinese philosophy of harmonious coexistence. This event builds vital platforms and bridges for future collaboration,” he stated.

Yuan urged participants to advance high-quality cooperation, deepen people-to-people ties, and work toward a community with a shared future for humanity, echoing President Xi’s vision for inclusive global development.

The 2025 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation Exchange Week not only strengthens existing partnerships but also aligns with President Xi’s call for a community of a shared future for mankind. By fostering deeper exchanges, mutual accountability, and sustainable development, this event exemplifies how local and international collaboration can contribute to global harmony and prosperity. As Shandong continues to expand its friendship city network, it reinforces China’s commitment to openness, cooperation, and a brighter future for all nations.

The week’s activities will undoubtedly lay the groundwork for more inclusive and impactful partnerships, driving forward the vision of a united and thriving global community.