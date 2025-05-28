Iran's trade with ECO member states hits $27.6b in a year

TEHRAN – Iran’s trade with member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) reached 36.2 million tons worth $27.6 billion in the Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended March 19, 2025), according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Of the total volume, imports accounted for 8.2 million tons valued at $13.5 billion, while exports reached 28 million tons worth $14.1 billion.

Iran’s non-oil exports to ECO countries increased by 38.7 percent in volume and 37.5 percent in value compared to the previous year. Imports from ECO members also surged—rising by 36 percent in weight and 54.5 percent in value.

Turkey remained Iran’s top export destination within the ECO bloc, purchasing $6.9 billion worth of goods. It was followed by Pakistan at $2.42 billion, Afghanistan at $2.41 billion, Azerbaijan at $681 million, and Turkmenistan at $572 million.

On the import side, Turkey was also Iran’s main supplier, exporting $12.47 billion worth of goods to the country. Pakistan followed with $706 million and Tajikistan with $93 million.

EF/MA