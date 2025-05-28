Nuri Bilge Ceylan's early works to go on screen in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The early works of renowned Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, the films "Small Town” (“Kasaba") and "Cocoon” (“Koza"), are set to be showcased as part of the World Experimental Cinema series at the Art and Experience Cinema Group in Tehran.

On the inaugural day of the World Experimental Cinema event, the films will be screened at Charsou Cineplex on Saturday, starting at 5:00 p.m., Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Following the screenings, a review session will be held with film critic and cinema writer Maziar Fekri Ershad, who will analyze and discuss the films, the report added.

"Kasaba," also known internationally as "The Small Town" or "The Town," is Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s feature film debut, released in 1997. The film depicts life in a somber small Turkish town, seen through the eyes of children, as they navigate the growing complexities of adulthood.

Featuring performances by Mehmet Emin Toprak, Havva Sağlam, Fatma Ceylan, and Emin Ceylan, it unfolds across the four seasons, capturing the changing landscape of rural life.

Critics highly praised the film; Camden New Journal highlighted its acclaim, while Metacritic awarded it an impressive score of 89 out of 100 based on four reviews, indicating "universal acclaim." "Kasaba" is celebrated for its poetic storytelling and evocative portrayal of childhood and community.

The 1995 short film "Cocoon" (“Koza”), a 17-minute black-and-white piece, was featured in the competitive section for short films at Cannes Film Festival.

The film portrays the lives of an elderly couple, delving into themes of separation and reunion through a poetic and contemplative lens.

As a silent, black-and-white narrative, it explores universal themes of life, survival, and death, featuring images of animals, objects, trees, and both young and old characters. The film is primarily a visual collection of evocative photographs, reflecting Ceylan’s background as a photographer. Its minimalist approach and powerful imagery create a profound meditation on the cycles of life and human connection.

Throughout the World Experimental Cinema program series, films from different eras of global cinema are shown every Saturday at Charsou Cineplex. Each screening is followed by a discussion with critics, focusing on the unique characteristics of each work from an experiential and cinematic evolution perspective.

In addition to the discussions, related short films, video interviews with directors (with Persian subtitles), and behind-the-scenes footage of the screened works will also be presented.

Participation in these events is open to the public and free of charge.

Photo: Prominent Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan in an undated photo

