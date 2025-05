TEHRAN – Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh will not be playing against Qatar and North Korea in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Both players have missed the matches due to injury.



Team Melli are scheduled to face Qatar at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on June 5.



Iran will also meet North Korea five days later in Tehran.

Iran have already secured their place in the 2026 World Cup.