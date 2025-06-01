Iran squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Qatar, North Korea

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei announced his 28-man team for two matches against Qatar and North Korea in the 2026 World Cup qualification.

Currently sitting first in their group with 20 points, Team Melli will meet Qatar at Lusail Stadium in Doha on June 5.

They will host the Korean team in Tehran five days later and it will be their final fixture of the third round of Asian qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Iran have already secured their place in the 2026 World Cup.

Squad

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor), Payam Niazmand (Persepolis), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Mohammad Khalifeh (Aluminum)

Defenders:

Ali Nemati (Foolad), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Tractor), Mohammadamin Hazbavi (Sepahan), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Omid Noorafkan (Malavan), Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis), Sadegh Moharrami (Dynamo Zagreb), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Aref Aghasi (Tractor)

Midfielders:

Saeid Ezatollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Mohammad Karimi (Sepahan), Mohammad Ghorbani (Orenburg), Saman Ghoddos (Al Ittihad Kalba), Mohammad Mohebbi (Rostov), Mehdi Ghaedi (Al Ittihad Kalba), Mehdi Hashemnezhad (Tractor), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Mohammad Razzaghnia (Gol Gohar), Aria Yousefi (Sepahan)

Strikers:

Mehdi Taremi (Inter Milan), Shahriar Moghanlou (Al Ittihad Kalba), Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad (Dinamo Makhachkala), Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Tractor), Ali Alipour (Persepolis)