Ali Gholizadeh undergoes groin surgery

TEHRAN – Iran’s national football team winger missed the recent matches against Qatar and North Korea in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after undergoing groin surgery.

The Lech Poznań midfielder, who had been suffering groin pain for several weeks, traveled to Munich immediately after the conclusion of the Polish season and underwent surgery.

"It was worth it," Gholizadeh shared on his Instagram account, emphasizing the importance of the procedure.

He is expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks.