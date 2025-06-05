Iran seek World Cup momentum in Qatar

TEHRAN - The Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha will host a captivating World Cup 2026 qualifier as already-qualified Iran face the determined Qatar side.

This match, Iran's ninth in the final qualification round, holds significant weight for both nations, albeit for different reasons.

Team Melli, having secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup as the second Asian team after Japan, will be looking to maintain their strong FIFA ranking, which could prove crucial for a more favorable draw in the tournament.

For Qatar, however, the stakes are considerably higher. The Maroons, currently fourth in their group with 10 points from eight games, are desperate for a win to secure a playoff berth and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Dropping points at home could jeopardize their chances of even advancing to the next qualification round.



The fixture also carries a potent narrative of revenge for Iran. Sixteen months ago, Qatar shattered Iran's AFC Asian Cup aspirations, defeating them in a semifinal clash that denied Team Melli a long-awaited continental title.

While Iran secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Qatar in the reverse fixture – hosted in the UAE – this encounter in Doha offers a direct opportunity to avenge that bitter Asian Cup defeat.



History favors Team Melli

The historical head-to-head record heavily leans in Iran's favor. In 26 previous encounters, Iran has emerged victorious 17 times, compared to just four wins for Qatar, with five matches ending in a draw.

Iran have also outscored Qatar significantly, netting 47 goals to Qatar's 20. Notably, Iran have won their last four World Cup qualifying matches against Qatar.



Lopetegui's debut vs. Iran; Ghalenoei's pursuit of four

The match will mark a significant debut for Julen Lopetegui, the newly appointed head coach of the Qatari national team. This will be his first official match in charge, and coincidentally, he was slated to face Iran at the 2018 World Cup before his dismissal.

On the Iranian side, Amir Ghalenoei will be looking for his fourth victory against Qatar as national team coach. In his previous four encounters, Iran have won three and lost one, scoring 11 goals and conceding four.



Injuries

While the match might appear "preparatory" for Iran given their qualification, it serves as a valuable opportunity for Ghalenoei to experiment with his squad. Several key attacking players, including Sardar Azmoun, Mohammad Mohebi, Ali Gholizadeh, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Mehdi Ghayedi, are absent due to injury. This opens the door for emerging talents to stake their claim for a spot in the World Cup squad.