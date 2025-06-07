A Night in Doha: lessons beyond the scoreline

TEHRAN - I was there in the stands of Doha two nights ago, as Iran clashed with Qatar in a tightly contested World Cup qualifier. The result—a narrow and unlucky defeat—was of course heartbreaking. But more than the scoreline, it was a night full of lessons. Tough ones. Necessary ones.

Yes, several key players were missing, and that cannot be ignored. But international football waits for no one. Injuries, suspensions, club fatigue—these are all part of the game. When you wear the national shirt, you’re not just filling a position—you’re carrying expectations. And when your chance comes, you must deliver.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei has been generous and fair. He’s rotated, experimented, given opportunities to many across these qualifiers. No one can say they didn’t get their moment. But now, as we look ahead to the 2026 World Cup, the question is clear: how many truly used their chance?

We often hear about a player’s form in the Iranian league. But let’s be honest—form at home means nothing if it doesn’t translate internationally. Football at this level is ruthless. Speed, pressure, intelligence—it’s a different world. Some players showed they can handle it. Others looked overwhelmed.

Milad Mohammadi’s red card—his second yellow in just 35 minutes—was Iran’s third sending off in recent Qualifiers matches. That stat alone says everything. In a World Cup, you can’t afford to be a man down. It's not club football. It’s the national team. There’s no room for momentary loss of focus. No one should be leaving their teammates alone like that on the field.

Depth is still a question mark. And not just on paper—but in performance. Can the second-choice left back step in without a drop in quality? Can the backup striker hold the ball under pressure against elite defenders? It’s not enough to be talented—you have to be mentally ready. The World Cup is not a place to “find yourself.”

Looking ahead, it’s clear to see that Ghalenoei knows what needs to be done. The team need a carefully structured preparation plan. Iran must hold a camp in North or South America to adapt to the time zones, the intensity, the conditions. And we need to test ourselves against strong South American sides. How often do we get the chance to face the likes of Colombia, Uruguay, or Chile? These matches will reveal the gaps better than anything else.

And despite the recent setback, I’m optimistic. Truly. This team under the leadership of Ghalenoei have the talent to do what no Iranian side have done before: get out of the group. And with the right momentum, maybe even more.

It’s time to unite. Support the coach. Support the process. World Cups aren’t won in a week—they’re built step by step, sacrifice by sacrifice.

And this journey… it’s just getting started.