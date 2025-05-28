Freida McFadden’s “The Boyfriend” at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – “The Boyfriend” by American author Freida McFadden has recently been published in Persian.

Translated by Reza Eskandari Azar, the book has been published by Amout Publications in Tehran.

The story of “The Boyfriend” alternates between childhood memories and present-day events, gradually revealing a tangled web of relationships, lies, and deadly intentions.

In childhood, Tom and Slug are inseparable friends since their early years, sharing a bond with Daisy and her best friend Alison. Tom harbors unrequited love for Daisy, while Alison despises Tom, perceiving him as “off,” though she remains blind to her best friend Daisy’s true nature. Slug, a tall, awkward, pimply kid, secretly harbors feelings for Alison, but he stands no chance, and Tom remains his only ally. Despite Tom’s popularity and good looks, he stays loyal to Slug, who is often sidelined.

Fast forward to adulthood: Sydney, a woman in her mid-30s, is jaded by a series of bad dates and recent heartbreaks, especially after breaking up with her police officer ex, Jake. She spends time with friends Bonnie and Gretchen—who lives in her building—and they share a routine of yoga and coffee. Sydney attempts online dating, and her worst date yet involves Kevin, a rude, inconsiderate man who makes her pay half the bill and becomes physically aggressive when she tries to leave. A hero intervenes, saving her from Kevin’s assault—an enigmatic, handsome man she later dubs “the mystery hot guy.” She’s smitten, but he leaves abruptly after helping her, leaving her longing to see him again.

Kevin’s obsession with Sydney escalates into stalking, yet she dismisses or downplays the danger—failing to involve authorities or take precautions. This oversight leads to tragic consequences: she discovers Bonnie dead after a suspicious visit from Bonnie’s boyfriend, Randy, a handyman. As the investigation unfolds, Sydney encounters her ex-police boyfriend, Jake, and begins to suspect Kevin’s involvement. Later, during a seemingly perfect date, Sydney suffers a severe nosebleed caused by her medical condition, and the handsome doctor who helps her turns out to be her mysterious “hot guy”—Tom.

As their relationship develops, Sydney uncovers unsettling truths: Tom lies about his last name, uses multiple phones, and becomes evasive about his life. Flashbacks reveal their childhoods, complicated by Tom’s mental instability and his obsession with Daisy, who is presumed dead but is actually alive. It’s eventually revealed that Daisy, now “Gretchen,” is a deranged killer, responsible for multiple murders—including Bonnie and Alison—and obsessed with Tom. She’s been stalking him for years, killing women out of jealousy and obsession, including Randy and Bonnie.

Tom, torn and heartbroken, is ultimately forced into a tragic choice: he sacrifices his own safety and attempts to protect Sydney by appeasing Daisy, who is relentless in her murderous pursuit. The story concludes with Daisy killing Randy and attempting to kill Sydney, with Tom intervening in a final, tragic act. Meanwhile, Sydney reunites with her ex, Jake, and receives an anonymous letter from Tom hinting that Kevin was eliminated. The novel ends on a chilling note, leaving the reader questioning the true extent of Tom’s darkness and the lingering presence of Daisy’s sinister influence.

SAB/



