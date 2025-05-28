Artifacts from Qajar and early Pahlavi eras discovered in Tehran park

TEHRAN - Recent archaeological discoveries made during urban development projects in Yas Park, located in northern Tehran, have been confirmed to date back to the Qajar and early Pahlavi periods.

On Tuesday, Seyyed Ahmad Alavi, head of the Tourism and Cultural Heritage Committee of Tehran City Council, emphasized the importance of these findings, which emerged unexpectedly during infrastructure work in the area.

“Some construction projects in the capital accidentally uncover treasures buried beneath the surface–reminders of the city's rich historical identity. The latest discoveries in Yas Park are prime examples, with roots tracing back to the Qajar and First Pahlavi dynasties,” he said.

Alavi noted that such archaeological finds highlight Tehran's deep historical layers and present valuable opportunities for enhancing the city’s cultural heritage and urban tourism.

He also called on relevant authorities to prioritize the registration and documentation of these significant relics. “We must integrate these findings into Tehran’s cultural narrative—a narrative that not only enriches the city's historical appeal but also contributes to the economic vitality of its tourism sector,” Alavi stated.

Yas Park is situated in District 3 of Tehran, near Kolahdooz Street and Kaveh Boulevard.

AM