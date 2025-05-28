Tehran Film Music Symphony Orchestra to debut at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN – Iran’s first professional film music orchestra is set to perform iconic soundtracks from world-famous movies and series.

The Tehran Film Music Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Abdolreza Amirkhani, will hold its first official concert at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Thursday, performing pieces from the history of cinema, ILNA reported.

Established with the goal of popularizing polyphonic music with a symphonic structure among the public, the orchestra will present soundtracks from renowned films such as “The Lord of the Rings,” “Interstellar,” “The Godfather,” “Cinema Paradiso,” “1492: Conquest of Paradise,” “The Mission,” “Le Professionnel,” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” as well as the animation “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,” and the series “Game of Thrones” and “Michel Strogoff”.

“We seek to introduce the public to a higher level of music. Film music, due to its connection with visual imagery, is more accessible and understandable for general audiences compared to purely symphonic music. That’s why we’ve selected pieces that are both nostalgic and melodically beautiful,” the founder, director, and conductor of the orchestra Abdolreza Amirkhani said.

Before its official establishment, the orchestra had been active since 2013 under the name “Tehran Farabi Art Orchestra and Choir,” performing concerts in various genres at venues across Tehran. Notable events include a concert at Milad Tower in 2015 and a joint Iran-Austria performance at Roudaki Hall in 2020.

Eventually, following Amirkhani’s focus on film music, the orchestra was officially registered in October 2024 as Iran’s first dedicated symphonic orchestra to film music.

SS/SAB