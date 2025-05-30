Economy Ministry hosts OPEC fund simulation talks, issues 1st sovereign guarantee for global bids

TEHRAN - Iran’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs held a simulation of OPEC Fund ministerial negotiations on Thursday, bringing together top university students for a one-day event aimed at enhancing diplomatic and professional skills through experiential learning.

According to the Ministry’s official news outlet, Shada, the simulation was part of a broader three-day program running from May 26 to 28, which also included workshops for contractors and private sector firms. The initiative aimed to introduce participants to investment opportunities, promote exports of technical and engineering services through the OPEC Fund for International Development, and strengthen Iran's international engagement.

Foreign experts from Nigeria and Tunisia joined Iranian academics to share international insights during the sessions, while the closing ceremony of the OPEC Fund educational and scientific summit was scheduled for Thursday evening at the Ministry's conference hall.

The event was jointly organized by the Economy Ministry in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, which provided diplomatic support, and Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, which contributed technical expertise for promoting service exports.

Iran issues first sovereign guarantee for international bids

In a message to the closing session of the first OPEC Fund workshop on technical and engineering service exports, Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Seyed Rahmatollah Akrami described the initiative as a strategic step toward generating foreign currency revenues, boosting employment, and elevating Iran’s international standing.

“It is a pleasure to welcome distinguished guests from the OPEC Fund, government officials, and especially key players from the private sector who are active in engineering and technical service exports,” Akrami said.

He noted that the workshop had been designed to enhance the knowledge and capacity of Iranian professionals and explore ways to expand service exports to global markets. “The sessions held over the past two days provided a valuable platform to discuss various aspects of cooperation and participation in international development projects,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of technical and engineering service exports, Akrami emphasized their role as a non-commodity export stream that relies on human capital and expertise rather than physical production and transport. “Such services are essential for earning foreign exchange, creating jobs, and improving national skills and capabilities,” he said.

He underscored Iran’s competitive advantages in this field, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran possesses companies with the knowledge, experience, and capacity to operate in nearly all areas covered by the OPEC Fund. These capabilities must be aligned with practical strategies to enable international participation.”

Akrami revealed that his ministry had issued the country’s first sovereign guarantee late last year for a capable Iranian company bidding in an international tender—marking a milestone in supporting outbound investment and global contracting.

He stressed the importance of close cooperation between the public and private sectors to streamline the export process and build global business networks. “This collaboration can facilitate experience-sharing and expand commercial opportunities,” he said.

Akrami also paid tribute to Iran’s pioneering effort in hosting the first-ever OPEC Fund simulation competition, saying such youth-driven initiatives could strengthen international institutions by incorporating fresh perspectives and ideas.

He concluded by thanking all participants, speakers, and supporters of the workshop and extended best wishes to Iranian professionals working in technical and engineering services.

