What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Golnaz Farrokhnia is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery. The exhibit named “Flowers and Beetles” will be running until June 10 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

Painting

* Hanieh Soltani is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Time After” will run until June 16 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hanieh Mirzakhani is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Nothing Goes According to Plan” will run until June 13 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Setareh Zabetian is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery.

Named “Amnesia”, the exhibition runs until June 13 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Kourosh Adim is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Adami” will run until June 10 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Javad Qanbarpour is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Shadow and Light” will be running until June 10 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Paintings by Leila Pazouki are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until June 20 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Paintings by Abbas Mohammadi are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Diahem”, the exhibition runs until June 13 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Rouzbeh Dabiri.

The exhibit named “The Invisible Realm” will be running until June 20 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

* A collection of paintings by a number of Iranian artists is on display in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Spring” will be running until June 11 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.

