BalkanIran Institute launched in Tehran

TEHRAN – During a ceremony attended by a distinguished gathering of researchers, scholars, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, media professionals, and international and regional experts on Thursday, the BalkanIran Cultural and Media Institute was officially unveiled in Tehran.

The event, which was held at the Saadi Hall of Milad Tower in Tehran, was graced by prominent figures including Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran, Advisor to the Foreign Minister; Mohammad Javad Asayesh, former Iranian ambassador to Yugoslavia; and Abbas Aryazand, former cultural attaché in Balkan countries among others, Mehr reported on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mohsen Sohani, founder and CEO of the institute, emphasized the significance of the Balkan region as a bridge to the West. “Today, we gather in a forum whose windows open to the gateway of the Western world—Balkans. A land intertwined with diversity, cultural fusion, resilience, and coexistence.”

A geography where the call to prayer echoes alongside church bells, he said and added: “But for us, the Balkans are more than just a region; they are a mirror reflecting our shared history. Today, BalkanIran Cultural and Media Institute emerges as a bridge to connect this rich heritage. We are not merely establishing a virtual cultural and media institution but building a living bridge—one made of words that have shone in Balkan books, echoed in the Tirana’s Naim Frashëri’s poetry, and whispered in Mostar’s monasteries.”

“From today, BalkanIran is a home for all of you. To media and communication professionals, I say: let us be storytellers, not just recorders. To diplomats, I urge: bring diplomacy from behind desks to streets and communities. And to the Balkan peoples, we say: with the media bridge of BalkanIran, let us see, hear, read, and create together for peace, hope, and a brighter future,” he mentioned.

Concluding his remarks, Sohani stated, “The 20th century saw the Balkans through the lens of conflict. Let us now dedicate the 21st century to the colors of Hafez, Saadi, and Rumi—culture, peace, and human dignity. Culture will be our weapon of resistance in establishing lasting peace.”

Iran and the Balkan region share a long-standing history of cultural, historical, and diplomatic ties rooted in centuries of interaction and mutual influence.

Despite geographical distances, these connections have been reinforced through trade, migration, and shared cultural values. Iran’s engagement with Balkan countries has often centered around fostering regional stability, promoting cultural exchanges, and strengthening diplomatic relationships.

In recent years, Iran has sought to deepen its cooperation with Balkan nations in various fields, including education, media, and regional security, aiming to build bridges of understanding and partnership.

The establishment of initiatives like the BalkanIran Cultural and Media Institute underscores Iran’s commitment to enhancing dialogue, friendship, and shared development with the Balkan peoples, reflecting a mutual interest in promoting peace, stability, and cultural richness in the region.

