ICCIMA head proposes 7 strategies to deepen Iran-Oman economic ties

TEHRAN- The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) proposed seven strategies to deepen economic ties between Iran and Oman.

Addressing a conference to review trade opportunities between Iran and Oman, in Muscat on May 28, Samad Hassanzadeh proposed those strategies for establishing deep and sustainable relations between the two sides, relying on the potential capacities available in both countries.

He said that the presence of entrepreneurs from Iran and Oman in this valuable conference indicates the serious interest of the private sectors of the two countries in comprehensively deepening relations and promoting bilateral economic cooperation.

Hassanzadeh stated that expanding economic relations with neighboring countries is Iran's strategic priority, adding: "Iran's private sector is very keen to cooperate with Omani companies. Given the wide variety of cooperation capacities between the two countries, it is necessary to focus on the future of relations so that, by optimally utilizing new opportunities, a suitable roadmap for joint relations and cooperation that includes the interests of both parties can be defined and drawn."

He considered the cultural and historical commonalities, good neighborliness, and excellent political relations in the region as important capacities for deepening economic relations, adding: "In recent years, the value of trade between the two countries has exceeded $2 billion, and there is a clear prospect of increasing this figure to a much higher level."

The ICCIMA head further emphasized: "Through the regular and continuous exchange of trade delegations between the chambers of commerce, a good understanding of the economic and production capacities has been established among the entrepreneurs of the two countries. However, there are some points regarding further advancing economic relations between the two sides, relying on some capacities that have not yet been realized, that should be considered."

In the field of trade cooperation and commodity exchanges, Hassanzadeh pointed to numerous areas for exporting goods from Iran to Oman, as well as supplying some items needed by the Iranian market through Oman, and stated: "For long-term and sustainable planning of developing economic relations, it is necessary to move towards joint investments in the two countries. Therefore, it is appropriate for the private sectors of the two countries to continuously follow up with the two governments to provide all the necessary facilities and amenities for this. Also, in this regard, it is necessary for the joint chambers of the two countries to identify projects with comparative advantage and plan for their implementation."

Looking at the statistics on "re-exports of Iranian goods through Oman" and "imports of goods from Oman," he said: "These figures indicate the growth of exchanges; however, the development of transit and port cooperation and the use of the capacity and benefits of the two countries' free trade zones are still considered as necessary infrastructure for the development of private sector activities, and in this regard, it is appropriate for the two countries to take complementary and infrastructural measures."

The head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce continued by pointing out the valuable advances and achievements of Iranian companies in the fields of mining, knowledge-based technologies, IT, and ITC, and suggested that cooperation between Iranian and Omani companies in these fields be considered.

He said that Iran invites the investors in various sectors such as oil, gas, petrochemicals, renewable energy, water supply projects, power plant industry, transportation, mining, agriculture, automotive industry, information technology, tourism industry and hotel construction, and added: "There is the possibility of full investment, independently or with the participation of Iranian investors, in the areas that were raised."

In another part of his speech, the head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce referred to the tourism industry, especially health tourism, as one of the important areas of cooperation between Iran and Oman, and continued: “The Iranian private sector is ready to cooperate and provide services to health tourists in Oman. According to estimates, about four million people from Arab countries enter Iran annually for tourism, and about one million of these tourists travel to Iran to benefit from medical and health facilities.”

He noted: "The energy sectors, construction and establishment of wind and solar power plants, and water and wastewater facilities, are another new area of ??cooperation in which there is the possibility of utilizing the capabilities and experiences of Iranian companies in this sector."

The Iranian private sector is fully prepared to cooperate in the development and renovation of Oman's infrastructure and industrial and mining sectors, as well as providing technical and engineering services and joint cooperation in various development fields in Oman, such as road construction, railway network construction, dam construction, etc., he further emphasized.

Also, the private sectors of the two countries can cooperate and work together in implementing technical and engineering projects in third countries in the region, within the framework of multilateral and regional cooperation, the ICCIMA head noted.

MA