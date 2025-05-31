"Peter and the Wolf" album launched with attendance of cultural figures in Tehran

TEHRAN – On Friday, the unveiling ceremony of the "Peter and the Wolf" music album took place at the Nasseri Hall of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran.

The event was attended by prominent figures including celebrated composer and veteran orchestra conductor Shahdad Rohani, prominent musician and composer Shahin Farhat, CEO of the IAF Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour, filmmaker Bijan Birang, author, translator, and researcher Sofia Mahmoudi, and a gathering of cultural officials and artists.

The album, based on the story of little Peter who, with the help of a small bird, captures the wolf intending to eat a duck, was produced and released by Javan Publishing House.

Composed and written by Russian composer and pianist Sergey Prokofiev, the work features translation by Negine Zakerzadeh and Reyhaneh Fakhri, conducted by Shahdad Rohani, and performed by the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, narrated by Iranian voice actor George Petrosi. The story is narrated in a musical storytelling style, with each character introduced through the voice of a specific instrument.



The performance involved musicians including Shahram Rokui (flute), Arian Qeitasi (oboe), Minli Danelyan (clarinet), Alireza Motevaseli (bassoon), Farshad Sheikhi, Siamak Mirdadian, Fatemeh Yousefi-Nejad, and Leila Bazeghi (horns), Mohammadreza Panahi-Nejad (timpani), and Kaveh Mirhosseini and Armin Kheirdan (percussion).

During the event, Shadad Rohani expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the importance of artists and cultural practitioners in combating artistic vulgarity, calling on musicians, publishers, sculptors, filmmakers, and all creatives to produce meaningful works.

Rohani further highlighted that this album marks the first classical music production performed with the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, expressing hope for similar future projects that showcase the works of great Iranian and international composers.

Rouhani also extended his thanks to former Rudaki Foundation CEO Ali Akbar Safipour, the orchestra members, and all artists involved in the production, noting that all contributors were Iranian artists, which he finds very valuable.

Shahin Farhat also shared his excitement about the audience’s enthusiastic response, remarking, “Having lived in Iran for many years, I never imagined that music could be so popular here. It truly reflects the taste, passion, and deep feeling of the Iranian people.”

He discussed the value of classical music, stating, “Classical music, like all music, has its worth. It is rooted in the culture of the people; Iran is a land of poetry, and poetry is intertwined with music. Despite living abroad, I have rarely seen people sing poetry, while in Iran, music and poetry are inseparable. I encourage musicians to study and understand music more deeply, as this increases their knowledge and appreciation. Iranian music possesses unique melodic and rhythmic qualities that influence composers worldwide.”

Farhat further emphasized the importance of live music performances, criticizing the overuse of microphones in concerts, which diminish the authenticity of live sound.

He urged conductors, musicians, and performers to dedicate part of their programs to Iranian compositions, especially works by young Iranian composers, which often go unperformed and can inspire new generations.

The event concluded with a piano performance by Shadad Rohani. Additional segments included a motion graphic presentation and video clip about the creation of "Peter and the Wolf," alongside performances by the Persian Gulf String Quartet led by Amin Ghaffari.

Photo: Prominent Iranian composer and veteran orchestra conductor Shahdad Rohani at the unveiling ceremony of the "Peter and the Wolf" music album, held at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on May 30, 2025.

SAB/