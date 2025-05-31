Israel blocks Ramallah meeting with Arab ministers

Israel will not allow a planned meeting in the Palestinian administrative capital of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank to go ahead, an Israeli official says, after media reported that Arab foreign ministers planning to attend had been stopped from coming.

The delegation included ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Palestinian Authority officials said. The ministers would require Israeli consent to travel to the West Bank from Jordan, Al Jazeera reported.

An Israeli official told Reuters news agency the ministers intended to take part in “a provocative meeting” to discuss promoting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“Such a state would undoubtedly become a terrorist state in the heart of the land of Israel,” the official said. “Israel will not cooperate with such moves aimed at harming it and its security.”

A Palestinian Authority official said the issue of whether the meeting in Ramallah would be able to go ahead was under discussion.