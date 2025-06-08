Forces assault 63-year-old farmer in West Bank

Israeli forces have stormed the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, and assaulted an elderly farmer, according to the Wafa news agency.

Wafa quoted a member of a local farmers cooperative who said the assault took place on the property of 63-year-old Muhammad Yaqoub Sabih, who was hospitalized after the incident.

The report also stated that Sabih’s wife and daughter were briefly detained during the raid.

