Iran start 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup on high

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s hockey defeated the UAE 4-1 in the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup opener Saturday night.

Asal Sadeghi scored Iran's four goals in the match.

The Iranian team, who have participated in the event with youth team, are to face India on Sunday.

The Persians will play Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, Malaysia on Wednesday, and the Philippines on Friday.

The 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup is an international women’s ice hockey tournament organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The tournament is being held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates from May 31 to June 6.