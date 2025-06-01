Iran victorious over India in 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s hockey defeated India 5-1 in the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup on Sunday.

Iran had defeated the UAE 4-1 in their opening match.

The Iranian team, who have participated in the event with youth team, will meet Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

The Persians will play Malaysia on Wednesday, and the Philippines on Friday.

The 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup is an international women’s ice hockey tournament organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The tournament is being held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates from May 31 to June 6.