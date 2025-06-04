Iran into 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup final

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s hockey defeated Malaysia 6-0 in the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Iran had defeated the UAE 4-1, India 5-1, and Kyrgyzstan 6-0 in their opening matches.

The Iranian team, who have participated in the event with youth team, will meet the Philippines in the final match on Friday.

The 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup is an international women’s ice hockey tournament organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The tournament is being held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates from May 31 to June 6.